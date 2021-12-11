Action from the Rocks' 2-2 draw with Enfield at a rainy Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trev Staff

Bognor battle back v Enfield - picture special

It was another case of conceding the lead then fighting back for a point for Bognor when Enfield visited Nyewood Lane.

By Steve Bone
The Rocks trailed 2-0 after just 13 minutes but Nathan Odokonyero made it 2-1 before the break then after Enfield had a man sent off Jordy Mongoy headed a late leveller. See pictures from Lyn Phillips and Trev Staff on this page and the ones linked and read Liam Goodley's match report here. Get all the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out on Wednesday.

