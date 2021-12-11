Bognor battle back v Enfield - picture special

The Rocks trailed 2-0 after just 13 minutes but Nathan Odokonyero made it 2-1 before the break then after Enfield had a man sent off Jordy Mongoy headed a late leveller. See pictures from Lyn Phillips and Trev Staff on this page and the ones linked and read Liam Goodley's match report here. Get all the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out on Wednesday.