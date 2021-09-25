Bognor battle back from 2-0 down - again - to draw with Wingate

Harvey Whyte gets the Rocks attacking v Wingate / Picture: Martin Denyer

Wingate and Finchley kicked off proceedings and started brightly as Alphanso Kennedy set up Bilal Sayoud but his shot didn't trouble Amadou Tangara as it was too high.

The visitors went in front on 18 minutes as Kennedy's shot from the outside the penalty boxwas cruelly deflected and Tangara was beaten. Bognor nearly had an equaliser from Jordy Mongoy but it was cleared off the line.

Bognor had some half chances but couldn’t find the target. Ans on 40 minutes, Tangara was beaten again as Kennedy went to the byline and crossed the ball which Joe Dandy was unlucky to put in his own goal.

Half time: Bognor Regis 0, Wingate and Finchley 2.

Bognor started to get back into it after the break and halved the deficit through a strike by Whyte from 30 yards which he put in the top corner.

Wingate and Finchley were committing an increasing number of fouls but there were no yellow cards, to the disappointment of the home fans. Bognor made two changes as Ashton Leigh replaced Ethan Robb and new signing Harrison Brook - who left Pompey Academy in the summer - replaced Mongoy.

Wingate and Finchley had chances to extend their lead even further but in the dying seconds of normal time, Bognor got their deserved equaliser through Odokonyero, who whipped a shot into the top right-hand corner.

The Specsavers Man of the Match was Jake Flannigan although many thought Whyte played very well and was unlucky not to get the vote.

Full time: Bognor Regis 2, Wingate and Finchley 2.

Rocks: Tangara, Flanagan, Crane, Robb, Dandy, Robson, Whyte, Bell, Odokonyero, Diedrick-Roberts and Mongoy.