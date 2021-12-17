Bexhill enjoy proud night but it's Bognor who make Sussex Cup progress

Bexhill held their own for three-quarters of the clash with the Rocks / Picture: Tommy McMillan

The Rocks play in the Isthmian premier division – three steps higher than the Pirates, who are going well in the SCFL premier division.

But it was only 1-0 midway through the second half – before the Rocks added another four in the final 24 minutes to progress to the last eight of the cup.

Light said: “I was so proud of the effort our players put in.

“For 70 minutes we more than held our own and we were desperately unlucky to not be level before they scored their second goal in the 66th minute.

“The third goal arrived a few minutes later and was a real sucker punch.

“We then understandably became a bit ragged and sloppy in the final stages.

“I can’t fault the players.

“In the opening 20 minutes of the second half I thought we were sensational and pinned Bognor in their own half, but disappointingly we failed to convert any of our chances in that spell.

“Both sets of supporters added to what was a great atmosphere and although the result didn’t go our way it was certainly another memorable night for the club.”