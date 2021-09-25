Another ex-Pompey youngster joins Bognor
Rocks bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake have bolstered their side’s firepower ahead of the Isthmian premier division game against Wingate & Finchley at Nyewood Lane today.
Former Pompey attacker Harrison Brook has penned a contract for the club and goes straight into the reckoning for the clash against the Londoners.
Blake said the acquisition of the right-sided forward, aged 18, would provide options in terms of attacking capabilities. He added: "Harrison has been training with us for the past couple of weeks, having left Portsmouth in the summer, and is a player we believe will flourish with us. We are delighted to be able to welcome him to the club and we look forward to working with him."
Meanwhile, moving on from the club in search of regular first team football is Ben Mendoza. And Blake said: "Ben is a great lad and we wish him all the best and understand he will join Chichester City. He has been with the club for a couple of years and both me and Jack want to thank him for his commitment and attitude during his time at the club."