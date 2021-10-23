32 pictures from Pagham's FA Vase win over Snodland Town on penalties

Jack Langford gave the Lions an early lead but the tie finished 1-1 - before Pagham won the shootout 4-2. Photographer Roger Smith was there and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.
Action and celebrations from Pagham's FA Vase tie with Kent-based Snodland at Nyetimber Lane, which ended with the Lions winning 4-2 on penalties / Pictures: Roger Smith
