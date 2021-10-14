Shane Warne gives a spin masterclass to Sussex hopefuls

Shane Warne holds court at BACA / Picture: Sussex Cricket

Spin king Shane Warne delivered a masterclass to 44 students from the Aldridge Cricket Academy in Brighton, Sussex Cricket’s state school partner.

The visit was part of the programme that sees aspiring young cricketers combine their academic studies at BACA with top-level cricket coaching at the Sir Rod Aldridge Cricket Centre.

Warne was accompanied by Jimmy Adams, ex-Hampshire opening batsman, providing the students with a unique coaching team for the day.

After Warne’s visit, Bobby Dubey, a Year 13 student, said: “This day will stay with me for life. We are so lucky the facilities here are second to none, but to have been guided by Shane Warne is such a privilege. It was an amazing opportunity to pick his brains about strategy and technique. I want to play professional cricket and BACA is unique in balancing cricket and academics brilliantly. The masterclass has not only improved my cricket skills but has inspired me to reach further to be the best I can.”

Maddy Storey, of Year 9, said: “I was really nervous, but after talking to Shane I felt much more relaxed. I’m a pace bowler, but he taught me lots about different bowling techniques. Which is especially amazing as he is one of the greatest of all time! He said I was a good batter too, which made me feel really proud of myself.”

After delivering his masterclass, Warne said: “I have had a wonderful welcome here and have encountered young aspiring cricketers with real talent and drive.