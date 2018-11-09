Cannon fires at Fontwell - and Farrelly's in form too

Johnny Farrelly and Tom Cannon toasted doubles as Fontwell Park staged an afternoon of six jump races under grey skies.

The Somerset handler took victory in the opener, the Winner Plant And Access Handicap Hurdle, when Fontwell favourite Cannon rode the aptly named Love The Leader to a 4/1 victory.

Alrightjack and connections celebrate their Fontwell win

Farrelly was on target again in the Follow The Albion With Seagull Travel Handicap Chase, won by Rex Dingle on 9/4 shot Bermeo. See video of Bormeo's win, above.

The Southern Cranes And Access Mares' Handicap Hurdle was claimed by Giveaway Glance (11/2), ridden by Cannon for Alan King.

Former jockey and trainer has new role in racing

Moore eyes tilt at Grand National

It was an unusual day at Fontwell in that only one favourite won - that coming in the last, the Axio Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, which went to 6/4 market leader Alrightjack for Sam Twiston-Davies and Jamie Sonwden.

Another regular Fontwell winner, Colin Tizzard, scored in the TBA/EBF Mares' Beginners' Chase with Dinos Benefit, ridden home at 7/1 by Aidan Coleman. And the JEB Construction Conditional Jockeys' Novices' Hurdle saw Kieron Edgar prevail on 7/2 chance Firmage Burg, overhauling the long-time leader and favourite Mon Port on the final circuit.

Next up at Fontwell it's one of their biggest races of the year - the Southern National - which takes place on Sunday, November 18.