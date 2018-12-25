Boxing Day racing at Fontwell - preview and tips

Boxing Day is set to be biggest day of the year at Fontwell Park.

A crowd of thousands is expected as the track hosts its annual festive race meeting, a fixture that’s become a firm favourite on the Sussex sporting calendar.

Fontwell bosses are proud of how well-established the fixture has become over the years as families and racing fans take the chance to get some fresh air and walk off the Christmas pudding as well as see some fantastic jump racing.

There are seven races, with the first off at 12.15pm and the last at 3.35pm. The much-loved King George VI Chase will be shown live from Kempton in the Fontwell enclosures.

Fontwell has attracted 60 entries across its seven races.

And there’s plenty to do apart from just watching racing. The site will be transformed into a winter wonderland with reindeer, a skating rink, festive food and beverages and fun fair rides. As with all Fontwell fixtures, under-18s get in free.

Our Boxing Day Fontwell tips - 12.15 Premier Rose, 12.45 Yamuna River, 1.15 Coole Well, 1.50 Chivers, 2.25 Sussex Ranger, 3.00 Lizzie Langton, 3.35 Seaweed.