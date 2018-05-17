Aldwick beat the weather... and Selsey

Rain ruined the latest round of Sussex League games – but one local fixture did get played to a finish as Aldwick and Selsey met at the Felpham Oval.

Here’s news of how that one panned out, plus details of some other games that started but didn’t finish.

Aldwick v Selsey

- Sussex League Div 6 West

Only two Sussex League games were completed in the whole of West Sussex on Saturday because of rain – and Aldwick’s home game against Selsey was one of them.

Credit must go to the tolerance of both umpires and the determination of all players to finish the game on such a miserable afternoon.

After two games, Aldwick are firmly at the top of division six west and this week hope to carry on their winning ways away to Goring twos.

Batting first, Aldwick lost opener Ed White for a duck caught by Ashley Humphries off the bowling of Asqar Bin Tharig (1-27).

Ben Bambridge (1) fell cheaply, the first of Tom Cripps’ (3-34) victims. To make matters worse, Jamie Murphy became Aldwick’s second duck of the day and the home side were in trouble at eight for three.

But Ian Guppy turned in a bombastic display of big hitting, striking five sixes and five fours in a match-winning 63.

Skipper Alex Cooper (31) was solid at the other end and later on Ollie Smith (24) pushed the home side’s final total to 125 from 30.3 overs.

Despite the conditions, Selsey fielded well and Farhan Bhutta (2-14) ran out Arthur Bradbury for another Aldwick duck to add to his two wickets.

Selsey went about their task in a consistent manner with the top three, Tim Fewster (14), Bhutta (12) and Tharig (17) all making valuable runs before they stumbled against the Aldwick bowling attack.

The unbeaten Nick Horner (38*) seemed to be guiding his team to an expected victory but Aldwick’s Jamie Murphy had other ideas and ripped the heart out of the Selsey batting with a career-best haul of 6-24 which left Horner and Selsey stranded 17 runs short. While Murphy was picking up the wickets, at the other end John Young put in a good shift bowling 15 overs that were rewarded with 2-47.

Aldwick seconds’ game was cancelled due to the weather but this week they will hope for sunnier times at home to Findon thirds.

Bexhill v Chichester

Sussex league division two

Chichester’s first away game of the year saw the team make the long journey along the coast to Bexhill.

Rain greeted the players on arrival and with more forecast later, it was fortunate that some cricket was able to be played.

Following a delay of 45 minutes Chichester were able to complete their first innings, scoring 196 for eight from 43 overs.

Joe De La Fuente top scored with 61, putting on useful partnerships with Matt Bennison (31) and captain Jay Hartard (30).

In reply Bexhill were 23 for no loss before the promised rain forced the players off, never to return.

Chichester host Bognor this Saturday at Goodwood.

It was a day for ten-point hauls as rain swept across Sussex on Saturday.

Many games started but virtually none finished.

In the Sussex League premier division, Middleton made the long journey to play Hastings & St Leonards.

They elected to bat first and had reached 124 for three by the time the weather intervened.

Stuart Nelmes top scored with 48 and Nick Smith struck 34.

Those sides took ten points apiece, as did Bognor and Mayfield, who started but didn’t finish at the Regis Oval.

Bognor were put into bat by the visitors and struggled, with Rob Willway (41no) the only batsman to thrive as the hosts made their way to 112 for seven.

In division three west, Pagham suffered similar batting difficulties in the play that was possible at home to Roffey, making 77 for five with Stuart Hanks scoring 27.

Even less play was possible in Stirlands’ visit to Goring, with the Birdham club reaching just 10 for no loss.