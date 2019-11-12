Sussex castle wall collapse: Council gives update on incident

The flint wall near Lewes Castle, thought to be 1,000 years old, collapsed into a resident’s garden and against the Old Coach House yesterday, prompting a multi-agency response.

Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident.

The 11th-century castle was closed to the public yesterday for safety reasons.

The barbican and museum have reopened today. The South Tower remains closed.

A spokesman for Lewes District Council said: “A team of structural engineers will continue their investigations into yesterday’s (Monday) collapse of a wall in Castleditch Lane, Lewes.

“The wall did not form part of Lewes Castle, but is believed to be centuries old.

A photo taken with a drone in Lewes yesterday (November 11)

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue has handed the site back to Lewes District Council.

“Police are erecting barriers and the public are requested to stay away during the investigations.

“Council officers will be updating local residents and nearby shopkeepers during the day.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “This heritage site is under multiple ownership and stewardship and we can confirm that sections of the heritage wall were transferred to us in 1975 and we hold responsibility for these sections under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Act 1979.

Emergency services at the scene in Lewes yesterday

“We will be working closely with the affected households, emergency services and colleagues at Lewes District Council to assess the reasons for the collapse.