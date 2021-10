John Barrowman dropped as judge on Dancing on Ice after flashing claims

Inflatable furniture, furry photo frames and animal hide rugs have been named the worst home décor fails of the last 50 years

News you can trust since 1872

Camping and Glamping breaks in the great outdoors

Adults pretend to be ‘fine’ rather than admit to struggling with mental health

These 7 new laws and rule changes will be introduced in October

Top 20 elements to the perfect walk

Army tanker drivers to deliver supplies to petrol stations hit by shortage

5 key things Rishi Sunak said in his Tory conference speech - from tax rises to Brexit

Number of ‘red list’ countries for international travel set to be slashed this week

How dry ice could be used to tackle train delays this autumn

UK’s travel rules change: what you need to know as amber list is scrapped

John Barrowman dropped as judge on Dancing on Ice after flashing claims