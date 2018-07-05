We should all be in favour of Velo South

What a selfish and narrow-minded view councillor Kate O’Kelly has. Oh dear.

So, just for a very short time, her and her cronies can’t go about their sad little lives. I am sure Waitrose and God won’t mind if you miss one day.

So she wants the Velo South cancelled. Nice one. Let’s disappoint 15,000 people.

I would have thought, being a councillor, O’Kelly should encourage a good event for the people.

With the problem of obesity and all the other health problems we as a nation are facing, she would welcome and encourage things like this.

She wants to live where I do. Rat runs to Barnfield business park.

Parking all around our streets by hospital workers and students.

Then we have Goodwood Festival of Speed, Revival, horse racing, not to mention The Spitfire revival. The whole of Chichester was gridlocked.

I couldn’t get home for hours, as couldn’t many others. But that’s OK. Not in your backyard, methinks.

Only one thing left to say. On yer bike.

Lesley Cooper, Baxendale Road, Chichester