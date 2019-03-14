We need to find a solution to A27 air pollution

With reference to the Chichester Observer article, first published online 8th March, re air quality monitoring in Westhampnett Road, I would make three observations.

(1) A positive step, but ‘monitoring for a number of years’ before taking any action is, in my opinion, kicking the problem into the long grass.

I make this point on two counts, namely (a) CDC must already have data and modelling that is indicative of air pollution exceeding, or likely to exceed limits. Complaints from residents alone would not have precipitated the expenditure of the Auto monitoring station in Westhampnett Road.

(b) Government direction in such cases expects additional data to be gathered within 12 months.

(2) As the article reported, Chichester does have three Air Quality Management Areas which do not comply with UK’s health based objectives (Stockbridge, Orchard Street, St Pancras).

These have been in existence since 2007!

Would this CDC press release give residents in Westhampnett Road any confidence that effective action would result?

(3) Arguably, other rat run areas in the city are equally, if not even more, exposed to pollution levels eg Spitalfield Lane, The Hornet, south end of St Paul’s Road, all of which have residential housing on both sides of these roads which minimise the dispersion of pollution.

Until such times as a solution is found for the A27, the chances of an effective Air Quality Action Plan delivering improvement are next to zero.

With the level of housing already committed by CDC planners and, on top of that, the additional housing in the Local Plan, you do not need to be an environmental specialist to predict that air quality will worsen in at least the next ten years.

So our local taxes will continue to be spent gathering data for a long time yet, while the health of residents are further damaged.

Robert Marson, Worcester Road, Chichester