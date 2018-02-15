LETTER: Someone will be killed on A27

On Friday afternoon, February 9, I was about to cross the eastbound section of the new crossing at the A27 roundabout in Chichester.

The lights had gone red and the green man was on when a car raced through the red lights travelling eastbound.

Clearly the driver had no idea that there was a pedestrian crossing just after the roundabout exit, I managed to shout a warning to a lady who thankfully stopped in time or she would have been killed.

I really do think that this crossing is dangerous and should be removed.

I would recommend that people avoid this crossing and use the canal towpath as someone will be killed here.