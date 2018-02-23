LETTER: No incentive for equal funding

Our schools, in West Sussex, have been trying to get fair funding for many years. Each year they have had to cut back on the education they are able to provide to our children.

They have good management so are often Outstanding but are only able to deliver a reduced level of support and choices to our children.

How is this possible when we have Conservative MPs including a schools minister?

In areas that are not marginal there is no incentive for the government to make the funding equal for all children. Another reason for reforming our electoral system.