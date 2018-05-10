LETTER: Homeless hostel not housing

I’m sorry to say this but has someone in the council gone mad.

Wanting to turn the old Argos shop in South Street into homes. Think again.

People will not be able to either buy or rent. I think a better idea would be to turn it into a hostel for the homeless.

I see a lot of them in the doorway of empty shops so also outside Next, which is going to close soon. I see that Multi York have also gone.

Maybe the council should think about putting the rents down a bit before Chichester becomes a ghost town.

You keep building all these ‘new’ houses that people will not be able to afford because if we do not have shops where are these people going to work. Plus we need bigger schools and I do not think the health service in Chichester will be able to cope. They are stretched to the hilt now.

Unemployment is at an all time high because machines have taken over.

Now in shops you have to queue for a long time because there is only one person serving. Even having four electronic tills there is always a very long queue.

Do you think we could have a Poundworld or Pound Stretcher. Maybe even a Savers shop.

P Hobday, Bradshaw Road, Chichester