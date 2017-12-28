LETTER: Have faith in Brexit and be positive

Alan Stewart suggests that the country is ‘paralysed by Brexit’ (readers letters December 7). If this is so, I believe it is only temporary and to be expected in order to extricate ourselves from a complicated agreement.

No provision was made for any country to leave which is why we have today’s problems.

What we joined was a Common Market (a good idea) which has morphed into a future united states or Federation of Europe which appears to be inevitable.

In the Referenum 1.7miliion more voted Leave than Remain – hardly a ‘tiny’ number.

If it were not for the Project Fear campaign, a lot more would have voted for the devil they didn’t know.

I assume Mr Stewart is too young to remember the time before the EU, when we controlled our own borders, the laws of the land and our own destiny: we did very well.

Have faith in the government and people, be positive Mr Stewart.

Remember that during the darkest days of the blitz it didn’t look as if we would win the war – but we did.