LETTER: Ban cycles every day of the week

After reading the suggestion in the Observer I support a ban on all cycles on ALL days in the city centre.

My reason is they are ridden as though on a race track. They speed up behind one without any warning – it seems bells are old hat.

If one steps unevenly they very narrowly miss one, weave in and out between pedestrians.

This applies also to the footpath alongside Broyle Rd leading into the city.

In summary – makes an elderly person’s and dog’s life hell and unnerving.

Gillian Evans, Graylingwell Park, Chichester