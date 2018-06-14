Your chance to give views on keeping children safe online

Parents and carers across West Sussex are being asked for their views and experiences in relation to keeping their children safe online.

The West Sussex Community Safety and Wellbeing Team (CSWB) are looking to establish what parents and carers’ main concerns are when parenting in the digital age, and what challenges they have faced.

They want to understand how confident parents and carers are when dealing with these issues, and if they know where to go for help, advice and support.

They want to know about the types of resources parents utilise, are aware of and have available to them, as well as the resources they really value in helping them to better support their young people.

The aim of the survey is to assist in identifying if any further resources may need to be developed, or to raise awareness of existing resources and how West Sussex County Council (WSCC) can better support parents and carers in this area.

WSCC are running the online survey to try and capture parents’ and carers’ views across the County, and are encouraging as many people as possible to take part.

The survey is accessible at https://haveyoursay.westsussex.gov.uk/communities-public-protection/parent-online-safety.