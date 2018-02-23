You're welcome! Goodwood golf staff celebrate national award

Golf At Goodwood has won a ‘Most Welcoming Golf Club’ gong at the 2018 England Golf Awards.

Celebrating clubs that go the extra mile for their members, players and guests, the Most Welcoming Golf Club award was given to Goodwood for its forward-thinking approach to membership, desire to drive participation in the game and for making the Club an extremely fun place to play the game.

Welcoming existing and new members, experienced players and beginners with the same personal touch, Golf At Goodwood has taken much of the perceived formality out of golf. This ‘open door’ policy is nowhere more evident than at the academy, where specific programmes have been developed to encourage women and juniors to play. The annual Academy Open Day has grown in popularity since its inception two years ago and the junior golf camps and Level Up classes have benefitted over 200 children to date.

Golf At Goodwood’s flexible Credit Membership is at the heart of the club’s philosophy to make golf more accessible and has been unanimously well-received. Allowing members to enjoy the benefits of being part of the club, such as having access to the stunning Kennels clubhouse, whilst only needing to pay when they play, Credit Membership has been so successful that a waiting list had to be introduced in 2017.

Stuart Gillett, General Manager for Golf and Leisure at Goodwood, said; “I am over the moon that Golf At Goodwood has been given this prestigious England Golf Award. This achievement is down to our exceptional team, who every day make it their mission to ensure Golf At Goodwood is a fabulously fun and welcoming place to come and play golf. From the green keepers to those managing our social media channels, we pride ourselves on building a community around Golf At Goodwood.

“We are all extremely grateful to England Golf for this award and to all those involved in putting on this memorable evening.”