Worthing bin men praised for helping girl who collapsed while on their rounds

A trio of Worthing bin men have been praised for helping a young girl who collapsed while they were out on their rounds earlier this week.

According to Worthing Borough Council, Michael Theedom, Gareth Evans and Gavin Riley were waiting in their vehicle at the Warren roundabout near Durrington Cemetery when a pedestrian collapsed while crossing the road.

Michael Theedom, Gareth Evans and Gavin Riley. Picture: Worthing Borough Council

The crew got out immediately and gave assistance to the young girl, comforting her and alerting a police officer in a nearby car to come and help, the spokesman said.

An ambulance was called and the individual was taken to hospital.

Tony Patching, the Councils' Waste and Cleansing Operations Manager, said: "I want to say a big well done to our crew for acting so quickly, especially considering how busy that road is."