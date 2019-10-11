Westbourne collision: Man, 60, airlifted to hospital

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a collision between a bus and a van this morning (Friday October 11).

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We got the call at 10.38am and sent crews from Cosham and Emsworth to an RTC (road traffic collision) involving one bus and one van.

"One 60-year-old man was taken to hospital via HEMS."

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service described the 60-year-old man's injuries as 'potentially serious'.

He is believed to be the driver of the car, the spokesman said.

The man was airlifted to Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton.