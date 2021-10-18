Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze in a terraced house, which damaged three properties on Second Avenue, Southbourne. Click here to see more pictures from the scene

There was a large emergency response to the incident, shortly before 8pm.

A fire investigation has since taken place.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Officers have established that the fire was of accidental ignition, caused by candles on a windowsill which set fire to the curtains.

"We would like to remind residents of the importance of candle fire safety, particularly as we approach winter, and encourage people to keep candles firmly upright in a secure holder, on a heat-resistant surface and away from flammable materials."

Seven fire service vehicles fought the flames, including four jets and three hose reels. Six breathing apparatus were used to bring the blaze under control.

The blaze caused damage in an area 50m by 30m, across three properties. Crews left the scene just before midnight.