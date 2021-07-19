Hot day with plenty of sunshine – your Sussex weather forecast
It’s set to be another hot day with plenty of sunshine in Sussex today.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 8:20 am
The Met Office has forecast a dry day with long periods of sunshine.
It will be very warm or hot inland, and cooler near the coasts.
Highs of 25 degrees are forecast for most parts of Sussex – though it could reach 32 degrees in some parts of the south east.
This evening it will remain dry after dusk, with clear skies.
It will be a mild night, with minimum temperatures of 16 degrees.
