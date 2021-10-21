Heavy rain causes flooding in Chichester and West Sussex
Heavy rain caused flooding last night and this morning in Chichester and across other parts of West Sussex.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 9:47 am
Updated
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:44 am
The downpours resulted in some flooding at the popular Sloe Fair in Chichester’s Northgate carpark last night (October 20).
Other parts of the county were also affected with reports of the A272 between Rogate and Sheet temporarily blocked due to flood water and a road traffic incident, and a section of M23 by Crawley closed due to flooding.
West Sussex firefighters were also called to Littlehampton to deal with flooding.
More as we get it.