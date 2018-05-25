Weather warning issued for Sussex over weekend

A weather warning has been issued for heavy showers and thunderstorms this weekend across Sussex.

The yellow (be aware) warning is from 6am tomorrow (Saturday May 26) until midnight Sunday.

The Met Office says: “Very warm and humid conditions will lead to thunderstorms developing across parts of Southern England, the South and West Midlands and Wales on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Thunderstorms will produce torrential rain and hail in places with up to 30mm falling in an hour, while some places may miss the worst of the heavy rain.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”