WATCH: Dabba's emotional farewell to Rocks fans and players

It was an emotional final day of the season at Nyewood Lane as Darin Killpartrick bid farewell to the club after 15 years as coach.

Add three years as a player to that decade and a half in the dugout and on the training pitch and the man they call Dabba has been involved with close to 1,000 Rocks games in his time at the Lane.

Dabba says goodbye / Picture by Tommy McMillan

No wonder so many fans wanted to stay behind after the final game of the season - a 2-1 loss to title-chasing Dartford - to give him a great send-off.

See the full tour in our video report, above

Killpartrick's mum and dad Elizabeth and Len, partner Louise and little daughter Erin were there to see him bow out as he took the plaudits of supporters around the ground. The players then took their turn to wish him well - as manager Jack Pearce described his contribution to the club over the years as 'immense'.

The good news for the Rocks is he has not ruled out a return in the future - but for now Dabba can look forward to some well-deserved rest and time with his family.

We speak for many when we say... Good luck Dabba - and thanks for some wonderful Rocks memories.