VIDEO: Watch German mine found off Bognor Regis coast explode

Royal Naval experts exploded a huge sea mine find off the coast near Bognor Regis today (Sunday).

After a major operation, the bomb squad removed the 6ft long German World War II bomb from Elmer Sands beach.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

It was towed out to sea and detonated safely this afternoon.

This comes after emergency services performed a multi-agency operation after the 1,000 kilo device was found yesterday morning (Saturday).

A number of houses along the adjacent seafront have been visited and residents were advised to leave their windows open and to use only the rear part of the premises while the device was dealt with and made safe.

Chief Superintendent Jane Derrick said: “We thank the local residents who have been involved so far for their cooperation and their patience.”

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said earlier, “Coastguard teams from Littlehampton and Selsey are helping with a safety cordon and a HM Coastguard will be broadcasting to vessels to keep clear of immediate vicinity of Elmer Beach while military explosives team deal with the ordnance today.”