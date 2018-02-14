VIDEO: Trio of rowers start world record attempt in Westergate

Two world records could be broken tomorrow, and another set, if the efforts of three rowers go to plan.

Sandy Clarke, 77, Tom Bylock, 63, Hazel Spencer 69, (pictured with a support rower, second from right) began their 24-hour rowing challenge at 9am this morning at Six Villages Sports Centre, Ormiston.

Supports and the rowers at Orminston Six Village Sports Centre this morning

Sandy, who broke the lightweight record last year, is now looking to set a heavyweight one (70 to 79 age group) alongside Tom (60 to 69) while Hazel will be aiming to beat 101,775m, which was set in 2005, to claim the 60 to 69 lightweight title.

As well as food and supporters, the trio are being fuelled by a desire to raise as much money for The Nelson’s Trust as possible and top 2017’s donation of £3,200.