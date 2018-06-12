VIDEO: Bognor Carnival 2018 ‘the best one yet’

‘I think it was the best one yet’, that is how one of the organisers summed up Saturday’s carnival in Bognor Regis.

Committee member Sarah Boote-Cook added: “It was brilliant, it was hot and sunny, the seafront was packed and we had no issues at all.

“It was just lots of fun and everyone seemed to enjoy it.

“I have already got people asking what the theme is for next year.”

That is set to be revealed after next week’s wrap-up meeting, with Sarah only revealing that if the idea she has goes ahead it could see the event be ‘something quite different’.

Awards on the day included Melanie Harris, wife of Erik Jack, the late carnival chairman, presenting the memorial cup in his honour to the most colourful entry, which went to Chestnuts Day Centre.

DM1861796a.jpg. Bognor Regis carnival 2018. Poppy Bailey, left and Bronwen Dixie. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-181006-144535008

Speaking about the cup, Sarah said: “I think everyone was really touched.

“It will be an ongoing thing. We really missed Erik this year but I think he would have been really proud of how it went.

“It is very much a community thing.”

The class A ‘mixed bunch’ category went to: 1st Girl Guiding Bognor Regis and 2nd Prize St Wilfreds Church

DM1861730a.jpg. Bognor Regis carnival 2018. Chestnuts Day Centre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-181006-144440008

Class B ‘local national trade’ went to: 1st Arun Arts/ Alexandra Theatre and 2nd SpecSavers Bognor Regis.

Class C ‘juvenile group/ schools’: 1st South Bersted School and 2nd Razzamataz.

Class D ‘senior group’: 1st Laburnum Centre/Age UK and 2nd Chestsnuts Day Centre.

In the Class E ‘best walking entry’ first prize went to the visiting Ryde Carnival Team and second was claimed by Sarah’s daughter Gabrielle Boote-Cook, for her Chitty Chitty Bang Bang entry, something Sarah said made her ‘very proud’.

DM1861806a.jpg. Bognor Regis carnival 2018. (From left) Jess Hodgson, 15, Evania Woolnough 14 and Polly Gailer 13. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-181006-144545008

The overall parade winner for 2018 was named as Laburnum Centre/Age Concern.