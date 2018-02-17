UPDATE: Woman's body found at Bosham Quay

Police have confirmed a woman's body was found at the tide edge at Bosham Quay this afternoon.

Officers discovered the body, which police believe may have been washed ashore by the tide, at around 4.40pm today (Saturday, February 17), police said.

Emergency services at the scene

Police are investigating and the woman has not yet been identified, a spokesman said.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained but not suspicious, confirmed the spokesman.

Coastguard rescue teams from Selsey and Portsmouth were also called to assist in the search.