Two car collision partially blocks road in Bognor Regis

Heavy traffic has been reported after an accident involving two cars in Bognor Regis.

Chichester Road is reported to be partially blocked after an accident near Radford Road.

Traffic has been affected between Central Avenue and Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital.