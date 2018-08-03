Triple celebration as three anniversaries marked at Sidlesham fete

It was a triple celebration at Sidlesham Church Fete on Saturday, as the community marked 100 years of the Royal Air Force, 100 years since the end of WWI, and 100 years since women got the right the vote.

These special anniversaries were reflected in the variety of costumes worn by stall holders and villagers and the plentiful bunting fluttering in the lively breeze.

Reverend Stephen Guise welcomed Air Commodore Michael Allisstone (retired), a long-time resident of Sidlesham, who arrived in one of the many classic cars attending.

The Air Commodore opened the fete in grand style in the sunshine.

More than £8,500 was raised for St Mary’s Church, in which Tangmere Military Aviation Museum had set up a fascinating display, beside the mini show of produce, cookery and flowers

On the Vicarage Field there was a variety of side shows to be enjoyed, including the Runaway Train, staffed by the Air Cadets from Chichester, as well as the Coconut Shy, and Hook a Duck.

Not leaving out the village animals, visitors could guess the ages and weights of Chris Spiby’s calves and lambs and watch the usual most enjoyable Dog Show with classes for every variety of dog – including puppies, rescue dogs, and waggiest tail.

Village dogs Trevor and Tatty were among those four legged friends who came along to enjoy the Dog Show.

Church organist and choir leader Joanna Chivers-Gibbs ran the glass and china stall.

Parishioner Gillian Mason said: “For refreshments, delicious home made teas were on offer, served from the new Parish Rooms, as well as a Pimms tent, Ron’s Beer Stall and Caroline’s Dairy Ice Creams.

“One could buy anything from plants, toys and books to antique china and glass at the many well-stocked stalls available at the fete.

“Chancers could win bottles of whisky, teddies, valuable vouchers for jewellery and days out, and all this to the accompaniment of the wonderful Chichester City Band who also fielded a team for the tug-of-war and beat the best village team.

“All in all a very good day was had by the many attending.

“The hard work of the organisers and helpers is very much appreciated.”