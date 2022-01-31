West Sussex County Council respond to pothole problem

West Sussex County Council have responded to residents concerns about potholes on Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth roads. SUS-220131-110400001

The response comes after Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth residents raised their concerns for the state of the roads in the area.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The best way for residents to report concerns about potholes is direct to us via our online pothole reporting form , which will be seen by highways staff.

“The County Council is responsible for maintaining around 2,500 miles of road: A and B roads are ordinarily inspected monthly, C-class and main distributor roads on a three or six-monthly basis and declassified roads are typically inspected annually.

“We do inspect every part of the highway at least once per year, often more. However, our highways officers cannot be everywhere, so the public’s eyes and help in spotting and reporting concerns are really appreciated. If a pothole is a significant and immediate risk to public safety, please telephone 01243 642105.”

Many residents had raised concerns over the state of the roads in the area with Judy Buckland commenting: “Summerfield Road in West Wittering is an accident waiting to happen, the whole side of the road is gone,”