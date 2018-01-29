This is what the law says you can do when someone parks in front of your home

Cars pinching your perfect parking space is always annoying, especially when that spot just happens to be in front of your house.

Owning a property that is in a convenient location has many advantages, but it does mean you’re susceptible to fighting off other motorists for a parking space.

This is a common problem for residents living near doctor surgeries, shops, business parks, stations, football grounds and the seafront.

In many areas, residents parking permits have been introduced – but these bring their own issues.

However, unless you live on a road which has parking permits, or is private, it’s very difficult to stop other people parking in front of your home.

Even though neighbours may give you a preference over the parking spot right outside your house, there is actually no legal entitlement for them to do so.

It’s a slightly different story if someone is blocking your driveway or their wheel is over the dropped kerb to your house.

According to the Highway Code, these are the only laws that state where you can’t park:

:: On a pedestrian crossing, including the area marked by the zig-zag lines

:: In marked taxi bays

:: In a cycle lane

:: On red lines

:: In spaces reserved for Blue Badge holders, residents or motorbikes (unless entitled to do so)

:: Near a school entrance

:: Anywhere that would prevent access for Emergency Services

:: At or near a bus/tram stop

:: Opposite or within 10 metres of a junction

:: Over a dropped kerb

:: In front of the entrance to a property

