Sussex weather: your forecast for Wednesday, October 13
It's set to be a cloudy one today, with overcast skies and a ten per cent chance of rain, the met office has said.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 7:47 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:24 am
Met office forecasts are predicting a cloudy one today, with overcast skies and a ten per cent chance of rain, considerably higher than earlier in the week.
There will be some sunny intervals this morning, however, and temperatures of between 8 and 15°C, but it's due to get darker and cloudier as the day goes on, ahead of a similarly overcast start tomorrow morning.