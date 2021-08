Manager of Summmerley Estate urges Arun District Council to issue warnings about sewage on beach

Two nights of fireworks in a ‘first’ for Bognor Regis

Death of Fishbourne Roman Palace stalwart will be felt by 'generations of aspiring archaeologists'

Police launch ‘urgent’ search for 54-year-old missing from Bognor Regis care home

New throw rope on Felpham promenade reported stolen

Arun Valley line reopens after nine day closure for £22m upgrade

Major land, air and sea search for men who failed to return on time from fishing trip

West Sussex care home staff 'covered up' overnight disappearance of elderly woman with Alzheimer’s

Police renew appeal for information about missing 16 year-old from Bognor Regis

There are no major delays being reported on the railways.

There is slow traffic on A27 both ways before Sompting Road, the AA said.