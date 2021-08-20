Sussex travel: your morning update for Friday, August 20
Here is your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, August 20.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 7:58 am
There is slow traffic on A22 London Road near Imberhorne Lane in the construction area. The AA said there are temporary traffic lights place.
Broadfield Drive is shut both ways between A2220 Horsham Road (Broadfield Roundabout) and Coachmans Drive while works are carried out.
The Arun Valley railway is shut between Arundel and Three Bridges until Monday while a £22m engineering project is carried out.
Southern also said there is very limited parking available at Three Bridges.