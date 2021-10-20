Sussex travel: your evening update for Wednesday, October 20

Traffic is slow on the A259 Chichester Road, Eastbound at Eldridge Avenue, with the usual delays heading towards Bognor Regis. Delays have also been reported on the A27 Chichester Bypass.

An accident involving a single vehicle has left other parts of the Chichester Bypass, closer to the Stockbridge roundabout, partially blocked as emergency services deal with the incident. Although traffic appears to be coping well, delays of eight minutes and average speeds of just five miles per hour have been recorded.

Speed limits due to construction work means delays are increasing both ways on the A259 New Road just east of Littlehampton.

Your evening travel update

Traffic is also slow on the A280 Southbound at A27 Arundel Road near Angerming and Clapham Junction.

Delays of up to two minutes have been reported on the A27 Warren Road Westbound between Broadwater Street West and Findon Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Congestion and Queuing traffic has been reported Eastbound at Sompting Road, with further delays building on Findon ROAD.

Delays of four minutes and increasing have been reported on Upper Brighton Road westbound between Upper Shoreham Road and Eighth Avenue.

In Shoreham By-Sea, delays have been reported in a construction area on High Street, with delays building Westbound near East Street. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Delays of up to three minutes are being reported on the A259, Kingsway in Hove, westbound between Kings Road and Third Avenue. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

In Eastbourne, near the Eastbourne District General Hospital, the Rodmill Roundabout has been partially blocked due to an accident at the A2280, Cross Levels Way.

A car has driven into a tree on Keymer Road, affecting traffic both ways and leading to the closure of the B2116. Traffic in the area appears to have coped well, however.