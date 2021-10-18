Sussex travel: your evening update for Monday, October 18

Delays of up to eight minutes have been reported on the A259 on Chichester Road, Eastbound near the Chichester Bypass. The average speed is 15mph.

More delays of up to three minutes. have been reported on the A259 Worthing Road, eastbound between New Courtwick Lane and Olliver Acre. The average speed is ten mph. Delays are said to be easing, however.

Increasing delays of up to four minutes have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road between Upper Shoreham Road and Grinstead Lane. The average speed is 15 mph.

Your Sussex travel update for October 18

Traffic on Hollingdean Road, both ways at Popes Folly, has been reported as slow. Traffic is also slow in both directions on the A270 Lewes Road.

Congestion has been reported on the A27 Eastbound near the Southerham Roundabout.

Traffic has been delayed and partially blocked due to an accident involving a car and a motorbike, on the A2300, both ways from A23 to Cuckfield Road.

A road has been closed near Horsham, slowing down traffic, after a lorry brought down some power cables on the A264, Five Oaks Road.

The A26 Beacon Road, in Crowborough, is partially blocked following an accident, but traffic is reportedly coping well.

Those travelling by train are reminded that buses are due to replace late night trains between Brighton and Worthing until Thursday, due to planned engineering works. Check online to plan your journey. Buses are also due to replace trains travelling between Hastings and Ashford International, also due to planned engineering works.