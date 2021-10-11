Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, October 11

Traffic news

Many roads across the county are reporting congestion and traffic queues this evening.

According to the AA, there is queueing traffic on the A21 in Sedlescombe Road North southbound at A2100 Junction Road. There are further delays building on The Ridge in both directions.

There is also queueing traffic on the A2270 Polegate Bypass northbound at High Street.

Slow traffic is reported on the A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

There is also traffic congestion on the A259 Marine Drive eastbound at Cranleigh Avenue in Brighton.

There are reports of slow traffic on the A270 Lewes Road both ways around Sainsbury’s, with delays on all approaches.

According to the AA, there is traffic congestion on Manor Road westbound at A27 Old Shoreham Road (Sompting Roundabout).

There are reports of very slow traffic on the A259 New Road both ways from A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout) to B2140 Station Road in the construction area. Restrictions are in place and a speed limit due to works.

There is slow traffic on the A259 Chichester Road Eastbound at Elbridge Avenue, with delays heading towards Bognor Regis.