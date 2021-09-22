Sussex traffic update: Wednesday 22
Here's the latest traffic and travel news from across East and West Sussex today (Wednesday, September 22),
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 6:40 pm
Slow traffic is being reported on the A27 Westbound from A285 Portfield Way to A259 Cathedral Way, in Chichester.
In Arundel there are also delays on the A27 by the Causeway Roundabout.
Delays of three minutes are being reported on the A27 Upper Brighton Road between Church Lane and Beeches Avenue in Worthing.
The B2110 in Handcross is partially blocked following a traffic collision near The Red Lion Pub.
In Flimwell there is queueing traffic on the A21 Southbound at A268 Hawkhurst Road.
Traffic is reportedly slow and queuing on the A26 at South Malling.