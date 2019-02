A six-vehicle traffic accident has caused major delays this afternoon (Friday February 15) on the M27.

Two lanes have been closed and there is queueing traffic due to accident.

The incident is on the M27 eastbound from junction 8 A3024 (Bursledon/Hamble) to junction 9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth/ areham).

Lanes two and three (of three) are closed.

There are delays of around 35 minutes.