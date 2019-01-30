Six months of roadworks for new A27 junction

A new junction is to be added to the westbound carriageway of the A27 between Portfield roundabout and Tangmere roundabout.

The works, advertised by Highways England, are in connection with a development of around 500 homes at Shopwhyke Lakes.

Two new footbridges are also required as part of plans for the homes site, along with the closure of the Oving Crossroads to traffic.

In a notice published in the Observer, Highways England advised work could start as early as Monday February 18, with roadworks for ‘approximately six months’.

It stated that the phased work would include:

– The overnight closures of the westbound carriageway of the A27 between Tangmere roundabout and Portfield roundabout, and all associated silp roads.

– A 50mph speed limit on the westbound carriageway of the A27 between Portfield roundabout and a point 1,300m east of Portfield roundabout.

– A width restriction on the same length of carriageway to 3m and 2.75m

Works will include the ‘construction of a new junction and crossing points, highways maintainence works and all associated works’ and are expected to last for approximately six months, starting ‘on or after’ February 18.

Overnight closures would take place from 9pm to 6am, with traffic diverted via the A27, A284, A259 and A29.

The maximum duration of the order to facilitate the works is 18 months.