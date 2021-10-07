Road partly blocked due to accident in Bognor Regis
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 6:08 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 6:10 pm
An accident near Westmeads Drive and Chalcraft Lane has left roads partially blocked in Bognor Regis this afternoon.
AA travel reports suggest the accident involved two cars and emergency services are on the scene.
Sensors suggest the blockage may begin to affect traffic headed towards Shripney. More on this as we have it.