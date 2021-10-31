Obstruction blocks trains between Bognor Regis and Barnham
An obstruction on the railway tracks blocked trains between Bognor Regis and Barnham this morning (Sunday, October 31).
Southern Rail said they were made aware of the obstruction, which was a large piece of plastic sheeting, at around 9.15am.
Southern confirmed that trains were unable to run between the stations due to the issue.
People travelling to or from Bognor Regis were urged to delay their trip or to seek an alternative route, before the obstruction was removed.
At 9.54am a Southern spokesperson said, “Staff have removed the plastic sheeting from the railway.
“Trains are able to run between Barnham and Bognor Regis as normal.”
Southern has encouraged passengers to claim ‘delay repay’ if their journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more.