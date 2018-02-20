No need for ‘conspiracy theory mode’ yet, Arundel bypass group says

A prominent pro-bypass group has said there is no need to ‘relapse into conspiracy theory mode’ despite a lack of news on the Arundel A27 from Highways England.

A spokesman for OneArundel said on Monday: “On Friday, February 9, Highways England issued a press release giving updated details of a number of road schemes in the South East, and we were hoping that this would include a ministerial decision about the route of the proposed Arundel bypass.

“Unfortunately this was not so.

“This is disappointing news and will not be well received by our many supporters. However, please be patient, as it simply indicates a delay rather than a negative decision.”

Following a lengthy public consultation last year, Highways England has been considering which of the three proposed options is best to solve traffic issues on the A27 at Arundel.

The OneArundel spokesman added: “Predictably, HE received far more responses to their public consultation exercise than they originally expected and, because of this, they are still reviewing the position.

“In fact, in view of the environmental problems involved, as well as the totally negative approach taken by the South Downs National Park Authority in its consultation response this is not an unexpected situation, so there is – at present – no need to relapse into “conspiracy theory” mode.”

