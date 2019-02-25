New weekly supermarket transport service to benefit disabled Littlehampton residents

A weekly supermarket transport service for disabled residents is coming to Littlehampton 'in the next few weeks'.

Linda Kimber, treasurer at Arun Community Transport, said it has been working with Southern Mobility Vehicles Ltd to run a service four mornings a week in Rustington, Littlehampton, Angmering, East Preston 'from either Morrisons or Sainsbury's'.

She added: "The service was set up in October because there was a community transport need. There was previously a partnership between Sammy and Arun Coordinated Community Transport but they went into liquidation. (Read more here).

"We set up a new charity benefiting the Littlehampton area. We have been operational with a car service since October but a supermarket service is coming in the next few weeks."

Linda said people interested in using the service must register by contacting Arun Community Transport on 01903 792110.

It comes after it was revealed that the free Tesco bus service which serves elderly and non driving residents in Bognor will no longer operate after March 12. However, Linda said the new Southern Mobility Vehicles service will currently only operate in Littlehampton, Rustington, Angmering and East Preston.