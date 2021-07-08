Multiple road closures outside Chichester as Festival of Speed begins

Heavy traffic has been reported on Claypit Lane, near Goodwood Aerodrome, this morning,

Waterbeach Road is closed both ways between New Barn Hill and Strettington Lane.

New Road is also shut both ways between Claypit Lane and A285 Stane Street, as is Lower Road, both ways between Pook Lane and Fordwater Road.

Kennel Hill has also been closed both ways between Pook Lane and Selhurst Park Road. Pook Lane, itself, is shut between Kennel Hill and Fordwater Road.

Elsewhere, delays are said to be increasing on Whyke Roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 (Oving Crossroads). There is also queuing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound before A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

Visitors are being routed around the city keeping the main city centre free for local traffic, including the A286 leading up to Lavant.

Other major routes away from the official Festival of Speed routes include the B1278/B2146 via West Ashing and Funtington, the A259 via Emsworth and Fishbourne and the A29 from Bognor Regis. Read more about how to avoid the traffic here