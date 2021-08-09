Floods reported in Yapton and Barnham
Floods were reported on major roads in Yapton this morning, predominantly near the Burndell Road roundabout.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:17 pm
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:36 pm
The floods, which took place along North End Road, Burndell Road and Yapton Road, occurred after severe rainfall last night and early this morning.
Floods were also reported in Banrham Road, at the end of Elm Grove
West Sussex Fire and Rescue and West Sussex County Council Highways have been contacted for comment.